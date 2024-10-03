Notable Thursday Option Activity: SAVA, KTB, ACLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 20,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.8% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024 , with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) saw options trading volume of 3,646 contracts, representing approximately 364,600 underlying shares or approximately 102.1% of KTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares of KTB. Below is a chart showing KTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcellx Inc (Symbol: ACLX) options are showing a volume of 4,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 401,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of ACLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ACLX. Below is a chart showing ACLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

