News & Insights

Markets
SAVA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SAVA, KTB, ACLX

October 03, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 20,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.8% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) saw options trading volume of 3,646 contracts, representing approximately 364,600 underlying shares or approximately 102.1% of KTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares of KTB. Below is a chart showing KTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Arcellx Inc (Symbol: ACLX) options are showing a volume of 4,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 401,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of ACLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ACLX. Below is a chart showing ACLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, KTB options, or ACLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PVTB
 FAZ YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SIXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAVA
KTB
ACLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.