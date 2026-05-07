Notable Thursday Option Activity: SATS, HWM, BXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total of 24,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 17,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) saw options trading volume of 9,946 contracts, representing approximately 994,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of HWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,300 underlying shares of HWM. Below is a chart showing HWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP) options are showing a volume of 8,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,100 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SATS options, HWM options, or BXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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