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SATS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SATS, HWM, BXP

May 07, 2026 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total of 24,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 17,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) saw options trading volume of 9,946 contracts, representing approximately 994,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of HWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,300 underlying shares of HWM. Below is a chart showing HWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP) options are showing a volume of 8,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,100 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SATS options, HWM options, or BXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
 Institutional Holders of AEHR
 Advertising Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein-> Institutional Holders of AEHR-> Advertising Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SATS
HWM
BXP

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