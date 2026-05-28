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Notable Thursday Option Activity: S, AMBA, AAT

May 28, 2026 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), where a total volume of 79,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.6% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 7,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,800 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 10,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT) options are showing a volume of 3,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.2% of AAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,200 underlying shares of AAT. Below is a chart showing AAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for S options, AMBA options, or AAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further S Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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