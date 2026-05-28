Notable Thursday Option Activity: S, AMBA, AAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), where a total volume of 79,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.6% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 7,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,800 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 10,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT) options are showing a volume of 3,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.2% of AAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,200 underlying shares of AAT. Below is a chart showing AAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for S options, AMBA options, or AAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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