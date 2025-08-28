Notable Thursday Option Activity: S, AGNC, AMBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), where a total volume of 27,225 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 2,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,100 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 73,194 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 33,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,354 contracts, representing approximately 235,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

