Notable Thursday Option Activity: S, AGNC, AMBA

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 73,194 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 33,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,354 contracts, representing approximately 235,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
