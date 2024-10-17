Notable Thursday Option Activity: RYTM, AA, PRGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM), where a total volume of 2,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.2% of RYTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of RYTM. Below is a chart showing RYTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 37,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,400 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 9,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 9,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,600 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RYTM options, AA options, or PRGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

