Notable Thursday Option Activity: RYTM, AA, PRGO

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 37,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,400 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 9,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 9,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,600 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
