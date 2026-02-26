Notable Thursday Option Activity: RYAM, RDDT, STRL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM), where a total of 4,609 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 460,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 929,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 3,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,300 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 35,620 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,500 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sterling Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: STRL) saw options trading volume of 2,448 contracts, representing approximately 244,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of STRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of STRL. Below is a chart showing STRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

