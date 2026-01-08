Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: RTX, GEV, F

January 08, 2026 — 01:26 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 21,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 16,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 215,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 38,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Stocks mentioned

RTX
GEV
F

