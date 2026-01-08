Notable Thursday Option Activity: RTX, GEV, F

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 16,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 215,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 38,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RTX options, GEV options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
