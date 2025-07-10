Notable Thursday Option Activity: RPD, AZZ, MEI

AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) options are showing a volume of 2,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) options are showing a volume of 2,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 293,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of MEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares of MEI. Below is a chart showing MEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RPD options, AZZ options, or MEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GLDX Options Chain
NHTC Average Annual Return
ETFs Holding PZE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.