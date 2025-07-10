Markets
RPD

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RPD, AZZ, MEI

July 10, 2025 — 03:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total volume of 8,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 830,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.2% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,000 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) options are showing a volume of 2,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) options are showing a volume of 2,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 293,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of MEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares of MEI. Below is a chart showing MEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RPD options, AZZ options, or MEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
