Notable Thursday Option Activity: RPD, AZZ, MEI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total volume of 8,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 830,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.2% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 5,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,000 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) options are showing a volume of 2,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) options are showing a volume of 2,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 293,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of MEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares of MEI. Below is a chart showing MEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RPD options, AZZ options, or MEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

