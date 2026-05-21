Notable Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, SIRI, MP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 220,407 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026 , with 41,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 35,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 11,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 45,451 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 5,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, SIRI options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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