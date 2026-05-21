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RIVN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, SIRI, MP

May 21, 2026 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 220,407 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 41,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 35,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 11,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 45,451 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 5,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, SIRI options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks Channel
 Institutional Holders of JGG
 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Stocks Channel-> Institutional Holders of JGG-> Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN
SIRI
MP

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