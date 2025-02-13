Notable Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, GDDY, GOGO

GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 5,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 559,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,600 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) saw options trading volume of 4,438 contracts, representing approximately 443,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, GDDY options, or GOGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download
Funds Holding NCI
RUSS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.