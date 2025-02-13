News & Insights

Markets
RIVN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, GDDY, GOGO

February 13, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 132,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 10,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 5,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 559,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,600 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) saw options trading volume of 4,438 contracts, representing approximately 443,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, GDDY options, or GOGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download
 Funds Holding NCI
 RUSS YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download-> Funds Holding NCI-> RUSS YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN
GDDY
GOGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.