Notable Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, GDDY, GOGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 132,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 10,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 5,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 559,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,600 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) saw options trading volume of 4,438 contracts, representing approximately 443,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

