Markets
RDDT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RDDT, KOD, CC

March 26, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total volume of 56,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.6% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 2,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,700 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD) options are showing a volume of 7,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 745,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.9% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) options are showing a volume of 43,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 20,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, KOD options, or CC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Water Utilities Dividend Stocks
 SPBO shares outstanding history
 High-Yield REITs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Water Utilities Dividend Stocks-> SPBO shares outstanding history-> High-Yield REITs-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RDDT
KOD
CC

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