Notable Thursday Option Activity: RDDT, KOD, CC

Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD) options are showing a volume of 7,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 745,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.9% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) options are showing a volume of 43,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 20,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, KOD options, or CC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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