Notable Thursday Option Activity: RBRK, BMBL, WFRD

Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 36,812 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,600 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD) saw options trading volume of 13,130 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 103.9% of WFRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,100 underlying shares of WFRD. Below is a chart showing WFRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
