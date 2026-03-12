Notable Thursday Option Activity: RBRK, BMBL, WFRD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK), where a total volume of 34,433 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.8% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 17,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 36,812 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,600 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD) saw options trading volume of 13,130 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 103.9% of WFRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,100 underlying shares of WFRD. Below is a chart showing WFRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBRK options, BMBL options, or WFRD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.