Markets
RBRK

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RBRK, BMBL, WFRD

March 12, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK), where a total volume of 34,433 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.8% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 17,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 36,812 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,600 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD) saw options trading volume of 13,130 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 103.9% of WFRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,100 underlying shares of WFRD. Below is a chart showing WFRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RBRK options, BMBL options, or WFRD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of CSGS
 Funds Holding TALO
 SON YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of CSGS-> Funds Holding TALO-> SON YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RBRK
BMBL
WFRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.