Notable Thursday Option Activity: RBLX, BLND, IBM

Blend Labs Inc (Symbol: BLND) options are showing a volume of 11,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of BLND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,300 underlying shares of BLND. Below is a chart showing BLND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 26,940 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, BLND options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DRIP Returns Calculator
Institutional Holders of HHHH
Institutional Holders of YJ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.