Notable Thursday Option Activity: RBLX, BLND, IBM

August 21, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 41,726 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Blend Labs Inc (Symbol: BLND) options are showing a volume of 11,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of BLND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,300 underlying shares of BLND. Below is a chart showing BLND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 26,940 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, BLND options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

