QCOM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, GM, AGO

August 15, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 45,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 69,526 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 11,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 1,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

