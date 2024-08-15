Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, GM, AGO

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 69,526 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 11,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 1,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, GM options, or AGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
