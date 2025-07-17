Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, NVAX, AIR

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 25,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) saw options trading volume of 1,798 contracts, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,500 underlying shares of AIR. Below is a chart showing AIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, NVAX options, or AIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
