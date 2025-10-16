Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, HPE, INCY

October 16, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 118,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 7,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 166,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 20,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) options are showing a volume of 9,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 960,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, HPE options, or INCY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
