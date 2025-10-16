Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, HPE, INCY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 118,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 7,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 166,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 20,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) options are showing a volume of 9,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 960,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, HPE options, or INCY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

