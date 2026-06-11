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PYPL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, AMAT, SPOT

June 11, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 80,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 8,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 47,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 12,838 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, AMAT options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PYPL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PYPL
AMAT
SPOT

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