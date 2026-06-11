Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, AMAT, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 80,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 8,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 47,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 12,838 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, AMAT options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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