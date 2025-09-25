Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PSX, KSS, LEU

September 25, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

September 25, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total of 13,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 42,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 8,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 6,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 645,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PSX options, KSS options, or LEU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

