Notable Thursday Option Activity: PSX, KSS, LEU

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 42,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 8,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 6,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 645,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PSX options, KSS options, or LEU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
