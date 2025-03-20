News & Insights

Markets
PRA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PRA, NVDA, DKNG

March 20, 2025 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA), where a total volume of 2,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 246,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.4% of PRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,800 underlying shares of PRA. Below is a chart showing PRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.8 million contracts, representing approximately 278.0 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 209,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 91,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 41,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRA options, NVDA options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TM Options Chain
 CATH shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding GPAQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TM Options Chain-> CATH shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding GPAQ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRA
NVDA
DKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.