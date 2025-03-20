Notable Thursday Option Activity: PRA, NVDA, DKNG

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.8 million contracts, representing approximately 278.0 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 209,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 91,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 41,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRA options, NVDA options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TM Options Chain
CATH shares outstanding history
Funds Holding GPAQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.