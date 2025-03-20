Notable Thursday Option Activity: PRA, NVDA, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA), where a total volume of 2,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 246,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.4% of PRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,800 underlying shares of PRA. Below is a chart showing PRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.8 million contracts, representing approximately 278.0 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 209,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 91,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 41,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRA options, NVDA options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.