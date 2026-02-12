Markets
PLOW

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLOW, BHE, AMAT

February 12, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW), where a total volume of 1,244 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 124,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of PLOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of PLOW. Below is a chart showing PLOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE) options are showing a volume of 1,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 170,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of BHE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of BHE. Below is a chart showing BHE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 46,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLOW options, BHE options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding BRC
 ARKO Dividend Growth Rate
 VNTR market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding BRC-> ARKO Dividend Growth Rate-> VNTR market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLOW
BHE
AMAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.