Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLOW, BHE, AMAT

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE) options are showing a volume of 1,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 170,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of BHE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of BHE. Below is a chart showing BHE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 46,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
