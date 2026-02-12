Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLOW, BHE, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW), where a total volume of 1,244 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 124,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of PLOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of PLOW. Below is a chart showing PLOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE) options are showing a volume of 1,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 170,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of BHE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of BHE. Below is a chart showing BHE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 46,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

