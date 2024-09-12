News & Insights

Markets
PFSI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PFSI, UAL, NSC

September 12, 2024 — 07:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total of 1,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 186,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.8% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 246,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 45,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 7,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 7,763 contracts, representing approximately 776,300 underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, UAL options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
