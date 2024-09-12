Notable Thursday Option Activity: PFSI, UAL, NSC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total of 1,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 186,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.8% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 246,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 45,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 7,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 7,763 contracts, representing approximately 776,300 underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, UAL options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.