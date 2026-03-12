Notable Thursday Option Activity: PATH, BX, KMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total volume of 231,919 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 16,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 54,328 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) options are showing a volume of 9,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 985,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of KMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,300 underlying shares of KMT. Below is a chart showing KMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

