Notable Thursday Option Activity: PATH, BX, KMT

March 12, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total volume of 231,919 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 16,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 54,328 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) options are showing a volume of 9,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 985,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of KMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,300 underlying shares of KMT. Below is a chart showing KMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
