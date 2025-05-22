Notable Thursday Option Activity: PARR, ROST, PBI

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 12,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,600 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI) saw options trading volume of 9,868 contracts, representing approximately 986,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of PBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of PBI. Below is a chart showing PBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
