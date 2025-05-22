Markets
PARR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PARR, ROST, PBI

May 22, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR), where a total volume of 7,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 761,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,100 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 12,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,600 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI) saw options trading volume of 9,868 contracts, representing approximately 986,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of PBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of PBI. Below is a chart showing PBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PARR options, ROST options, or PBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
