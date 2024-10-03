News & Insights

Markets
PARA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PARA, ACHR, RXST

October 03, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total volume of 40,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,000 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) saw options trading volume of 53,790 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 37,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And RxSight Inc (Symbol: RXST) saw options trading volume of 1,998 contracts, representing approximately 199,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of RXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of RXST. Below is a chart showing RXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PARA options, ACHR options, or RXST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TARA YTD Return
 AIZ Dividend History
 Funds Holding PATH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA
ACHR
RXST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.