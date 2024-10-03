Notable Thursday Option Activity: PARA, ACHR, RXST

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) saw options trading volume of 53,790 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 37,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And RxSight Inc (Symbol: RXST) saw options trading volume of 1,998 contracts, representing approximately 199,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of RXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of RXST. Below is a chart showing RXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PARA options, ACHR options, or RXST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
