PAR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PAR, VEL, TDOC

January 15, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total volume of 7,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 713,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL) options are showing a volume of 1,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.9% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 50,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

