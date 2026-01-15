Notable Thursday Option Activity: PAR, VEL, TDOC

Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL) options are showing a volume of 1,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.9% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 50,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PAR options, VEL options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average
Institutional Holders of VVI
BLH Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.