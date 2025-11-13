Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PANW, DASH, COR

November 13, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 19,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 22,693 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 6,221 contracts, representing approximately 622,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, DASH options, or COR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
