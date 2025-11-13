Notable Thursday Option Activity: PANW, DASH, COR

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 22,693 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 6,221 contracts, representing approximately 622,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PANW options, DASH options, or COR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
