Notable Thursday Option Activity: PANW, DASH, COR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 19,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 22,693 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 6,221 contracts, representing approximately 622,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

