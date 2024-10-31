Notable Thursday Option Activity: OSPN, ALTR, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OneSpan Inc (Symbol: OSPN), where a total volume of 1,316 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 131,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of OSPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,800 underlying shares of OSPN. Below is a chart showing OSPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR) options are showing a volume of 3,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ALTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of ALTR. Below is a chart showing ALTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 57,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,200 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSPN options, ALTR options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.