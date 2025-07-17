Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, UAL, MRNA

July 17, 2025 — 01:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 234,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 16,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 88,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 91,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 19,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, UAL options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

