Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, UAL, MRNA

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 88,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 91,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 19,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, UAL options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
