Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, SKYT, SNOW

SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT) saw options trading volume of 9,548 contracts, representing approximately 954,800 underlying shares or approximately 150.2% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 45,563 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 128.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
