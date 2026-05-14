Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, META, AI

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 417,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 262% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 33,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 88,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 198.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 30,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, META options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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