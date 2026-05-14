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Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, META, AI

May 14, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 4.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 432.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 287.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 398,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 417,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 262% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 33,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 88,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 198.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 30,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, META options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Historical EPS
 TRGP YTD Return
 Preferred Stock Screener

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Historical EPS-> TRGP YTD Return-> Preferred Stock Screener-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
META
AI

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