Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, INTU, FCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.8 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 184.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 205.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 148,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 16,558 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,400 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 93,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,100 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

