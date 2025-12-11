Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, INTU, FCX

December 11, 2025 — 01:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.8 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 184.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 205.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 148,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 16,558 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,400 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 93,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,100 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, INTU options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
