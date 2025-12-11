Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, INTU, FCX

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 16,558 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,400 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 93,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,100 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, INTU options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Brown-Forman MACD
WS YTD Return
MNGA Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.