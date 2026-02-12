Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVCR, ABNB, AVTR

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,766 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 81,025 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 40,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
