Markets
NVCR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVCR, ABNB, AVTR

February 12, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total volume of 7,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 779,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,766 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 81,025 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 40,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVCR options, ABNB options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 UYG Split History
 Molina Healthcare Average Annual Return
 WNEB YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UYG Split History-> Molina Healthcare Average Annual Return-> WNEB YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVCR
ABNB
AVTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.