Notable Thursday Option Activity: NVCR, ABNB, AVTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total volume of 7,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 779,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,766 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 81,025 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 40,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVCR options, ABNB options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

