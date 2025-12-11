Notable Thursday Option Activity: NTGR, WMB, TNL

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 74,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.6% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 34,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) options are showing a volume of 5,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.3% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
