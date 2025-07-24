Notable Thursday Option Activity: NTGR, AI, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR), where a total of 16,010 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 432.5% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 370,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 6,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 151,317 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 256% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 14,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 74,448 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 252.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 6,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

