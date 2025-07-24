Notable Thursday Option Activity: NTGR, AI, CVNA

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 151,317 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 256% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 14,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 74,448 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 252.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 6,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NTGR options, AI options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: STBZ YTD Return
LH Stock Predictions
MEDP Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.