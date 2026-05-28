Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, RDDT, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 308,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 20,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 52,453 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.8% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 2,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 41,288 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 16,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, RDDT options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further NFLX Research:

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