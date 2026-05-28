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NFLX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, RDDT, TDOC

May 28, 2026 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 308,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 20,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

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Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 52,453 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.8% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 2,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 41,288 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 16,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, RDDT options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NFLX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

NFLX
RDDT
TDOC

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