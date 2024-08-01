Notable Thursday Option Activity: NET, SQ, ENVX

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 74,954 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 57,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.3% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NET options, SQ options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
