News & Insights

Markets
NET

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NET, SQ, ENVX

August 01, 2024 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 25,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,000 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 74,954 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 57,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.3% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, SQ options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 VOD Stock Predictions
 POOL Historical PE Ratio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NET
SQ
ENVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.