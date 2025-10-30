Notable Thursday Option Activity: NET, AFRM, MUSA

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 54,220 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 103.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 7,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,000 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) options are showing a volume of 2,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.6% of MUSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of MUSA. Below is a chart showing MUSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NET options, AFRM options, or MUSA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Crosses Below Par
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CSCW
TBB Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.