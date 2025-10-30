Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: NET, AFRM, MUSA

October 30, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 21,778 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 54,220 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 103.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 7,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,000 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) options are showing a volume of 2,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.6% of MUSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of MUSA. Below is a chart showing MUSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NET options, AFRM options, or MUSA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

