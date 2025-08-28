Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEM, VFC, INTU

August 28, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 35,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 9,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,200 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 38,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 11,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 8,705 contracts, representing approximately 870,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, VFC options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
