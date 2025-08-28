Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEM, VFC, INTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 35,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 9,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,200 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 38,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 11,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 8,705 contracts, representing approximately 870,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, VFC options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.