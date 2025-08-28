Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEM, VFC, INTU

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 38,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 11,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 8,705 contracts, representing approximately 870,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:
