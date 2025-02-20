Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEM, BDX, SNBR

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) options are showing a volume of 12,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,100 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) options are showing a volume of 1,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
