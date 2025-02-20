Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEM, BDX, SNBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 54,798 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 8,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,400 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) options are showing a volume of 12,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,100 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) options are showing a volume of 1,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, BDX options, or SNBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.