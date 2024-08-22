Notable Thursday Option Activity: NCNO, NET, ROKU

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 10,976 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 15,001 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
