Notable Thursday Option Activity: NCLH, SPCE, BTU

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 17,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 12,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 27,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 14,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCLH options, SPCE options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
