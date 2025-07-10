Notable Thursday Option Activity: NCLH, SPCE, BTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 99,866 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 22,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 17,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 12,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 27,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 14,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

