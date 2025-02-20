Notable Thursday Option Activity: NCLH, NOW, PODD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 44,261 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 6,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,300 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 9,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

And Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) saw options trading volume of 2,567 contracts, representing approximately 256,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

