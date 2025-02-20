News & Insights

Markets
NCLH

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NCLH, NOW, PODD

February 20, 2025 — 01:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 44,261 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,300 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 9,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) saw options trading volume of 2,567 contracts, representing approximately 256,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NCLH options, NOW options, or PODD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks
 VSLR Stock Predictions
 VNRBP Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks-> VSLR Stock Predictions-> VNRBP Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NCLH
NOW
PODD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.