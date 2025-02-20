Notable Thursday Option Activity: NCLH, NOW, PODD

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 9,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:
And Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) saw options trading volume of 2,567 contracts, representing approximately 256,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCLH options, NOW options, or PODD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
