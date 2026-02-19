Notable Thursday Option Activity: MU, AKAM, PLTR

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 24,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,500 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 323,995 contracts, representing approximately 32.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, AKAM options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
