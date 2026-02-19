Markets
MU

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MU, AKAM, PLTR

February 19, 2026 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 231,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 17,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 24,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,500 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 323,995 contracts, representing approximately 32.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, AKAM options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High-Yield REITs
 CATC Split History
 NEO Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield REITs-> CATC Split History-> NEO Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MU
AKAM
PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.