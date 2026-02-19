Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, COST, NVDA

February 19, 2026 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 345,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 46,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 16,033 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 102,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, COST options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
