Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, COST, NVDA

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 16,033 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 102,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, COST options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of BNSO
HWBK Videos
Funds Holding DBOC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.