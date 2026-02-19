Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, COST, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 345,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 46,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 16,033 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 102,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

