Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, BKH, NN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 641,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 64.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 55,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) saw options trading volume of 14,791 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 178.9% of BKH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,000 underlying shares of BKH. Below is a chart showing BKH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 59,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.8% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 30,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BKH options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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