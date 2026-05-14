Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, BKH, NN

Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) saw options trading volume of 14,791 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 178.9% of BKH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,000 underlying shares of BKH. Below is a chart showing BKH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 59,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.8% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 30,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BKH options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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