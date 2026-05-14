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Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, BKH, NN

May 14, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 641,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 64.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 55,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) saw options trading volume of 14,791 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 178.9% of BKH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,000 underlying shares of BKH. Below is a chart showing BKH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 59,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.8% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 30,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BKH options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock RSI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LNC
 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock RSI-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LNC-> Daniel Loeb Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
BKH
NN

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