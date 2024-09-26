Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, ALK, NNOX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 182,171 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 14,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 22,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.6% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) saw options trading volume of 5,217 contracts, representing approximately 521,700 underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,800 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, ALK options, or NNOX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

