Notable Thursday Option Activity: MS, RDDT, DK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 200,227 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 341.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 64,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 81,611 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 165.5% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,300 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) options are showing a volume of 21,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.7% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

