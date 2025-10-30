Notable Thursday Option Activity: MS, RDDT, DK

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 81,611 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 165.5% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,300 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) options are showing a volume of 21,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.7% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
