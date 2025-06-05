Markets
MRNA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, FDX, LNG

June 05, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

June 05, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 57,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 7,709 contracts, representing approximately 770,900 underlying shares or approximately 41% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 7,812 contracts, representing approximately 781,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,200 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

