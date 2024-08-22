Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, AMD, TYRA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 45,289 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 3,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 583,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 57,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyra Biosciences Inc (Symbol: TYRA) options are showing a volume of 1,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.6% of TYRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of TYRA. Below is a chart showing TYRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

