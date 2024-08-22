News & Insights

Markets
MRNA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, AMD, TYRA

August 22, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 45,289 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 583,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 57,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Tyra Biosciences Inc (Symbol: TYRA) options are showing a volume of 1,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.6% of TYRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of TYRA. Below is a chart showing TYRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, AMD options, or TYRA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Secondary Stock Offerings
 OUST Options Chain
 GVA Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
AMD
TYRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.