Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRK, INTC, NVDA

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 978,728 contracts, representing approximately 97.9 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 38,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.1 million contracts, representing approximately 206.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 89,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
